Telangana: Couple found dead after consuming pesticide

Police said Pasunuri Venkateshwarlu(57) and his wife Lakshmi(45), were natives of Pittampally village in the mandal and were living in Hyderabad for the last several years.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:30 PM, Fri - 20 January 23

Nalgonda: Suspected pecuniary problems drive a couple to die by suicide and their bodies were found at Pittampally of Chityal mandal.

Police said Pasunuri Venkateshwarlu(57) and his wife Lakshmi(45), were natives of Pittampally village in the mandal and were living in Hyderabad for the last several years.

After consuming pesticide on Thursday night, Venkateshwarlu called up dial-100 and told they were committing suicide. With the help of the locals, the police responded quickly and took up search for the couple in the surrounding areas of the village, but failed to find them.

The locals found the bodies of the couple in the bushes beside the National Highway No. 65.

According to the villagers, the couple might have resorted to extreme step due to financial problems. More details about the incident yet to come to know.