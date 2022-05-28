Live Music Concert ‘Matti Kosam Manam’ held in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Green India Challenge and the Save Soil Movement came together to host a Live Music Concert ‘Matti Kosam Manam’ here on Saturday.

J. Santosh Kumar, Member of Parliament, a vocal supporter of the Save Soil movement was the chief guest, and he said, “Our government is always in line with this cause.” Along with Save Soil volunteers, he planted saplings on the occasion.

Performances of celebrity singers Ram Miriyala, Mangli, Sri Lalitha, Sahithi Chaganti, Ramya Behara, and Sandeep stuck an instant chord with the people and underlined the their connection with soil.

The cultural extravaganza saw women playing Bathukamma, an auspicious festival in Telangana. The audience gathered and thumped to the tune of the now-viral Save Soil song and the peppy beats ensured the crowd were enthralled and took away the message of the Save Soil movement in their heart and mind. Award winning farmer Nagaratnam Naidu and Venkateswara Rao, Raithunestam also participated.

The event comes in the backdrop of Sadhguru’s Journey for Soil entering the country after riding across 26 countries in Europe and the Middle East. Sadhguru will be continuing with his solo bike ride across nine states in India and is also slated to be in Hyderabad and address a public event on Save Soil on June 15.

The Save Soil Movement is supported by various global bodies and agencies including the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD), the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), Faith for Earth, a UNEP initiative, the World Food Programme (WFP) and International union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

