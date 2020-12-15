‘Lives of Musi Project ryots changed’

By | Published: 8:48 pm

Nalgonda: Nakrekal MLA Chirumarthi Lingaiah on Tuesday said that the lives of ayacut farmers of Musi project has changed as irrigation facility was being provided to all 35,000 acres of ayacut for two crops by the State government.

Releasing water to left and right canals of Musi project, Lingaiah said that the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has was keen on providing irrigation facility to last acre of cultivable land and took up irrigation projects to materialise it. He reminded that the State government swiftly reacted and fixed a crest gate of Musi project when one of its gate was damaged due to floods. Stating that there was a need to take up some repair works at the project, he said that the earth dam of the project needs to be further strengthened. The State government has taken up repairing of canals of the medium irrigation project. He assured that pending works of the left canal would also be completed soon. He assured that he would represent the Chief Minister for development of Musi project as a tourist spot and also launch a boating facility.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .