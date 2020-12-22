Lizzo surprises mom with luxury car as Christmas gift

The car was not the first extravagant gift Lizzo gave her mother. In January, she had bought her mom a house.

Los Angeles: Grammy Award-winning singer Lizzo surprised her mother with a luxury car as Christmas gift. Lizzo shared a clip on her verified Instagram account where she is seen presenting the car to her mother.

“Merry Christmas, Mommy! Open your eyes,” the 32-year-old said in the video.

Her mother replied, overcome by emotion: “Oh my God, thank you… You see these things on television and you never expect this to happen to yourself.”

As caption to the video, Lizzo wrote: “Got my mommy a brand new Audi for Xmas.” She further dished, “I remember crying in my car when my daddy passed, no job no money nowhere to live, wishing I could one day provide for my family.. I couldnt do it for my dad so ima make sure I spoil Mama. Happy holidays y’all.”

