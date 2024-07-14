LMD Lake Police save mother and son from suicide attempt in Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 July 2024, 10:14 PM

The patrol police stopped them just in time and shifted them to the Women’s police station for counseling.

Karimnagar: The LMD lake outpost police saved the lives of a mother and son, who allegedly tried to die by suicide by jumping into the reservoir on the outskirts of Karimnagar town on Sunday.

According to Lake outpost SI Arsham Suresh, residents of Vidyanagar in Karimnagar town, C Bharathamma (58) and her son Girish Kumar (34) tried to end their lives by jumping into the reservoir due to family disputes.

