Loan app harassment: Man threatens to end life in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:23 PM, Tue - 26 April 22

Hyderabad: A trader has threatened to end his life, allegedly due to harassment and blackmailing by instant loan app companies.

B Ranjeet Yadav, a resident of Falaknuma, had obtained loans to the tune of Rs.7,000 from mobile-based applications in January for meeting some emergency expenses.

“Having failed to repay the loan in time, the companies levied interest and I paid that. But still, they are calling me over phone and threatening me. When I said I had cleared the loan, they are abusing me and sending my morphed pictures to my contacts,” Yadav told the police in his complaint.

Speaking to Telangana Today, he said though he had lodged a complaint and informed the executives about approaching the police, they were calling him for money. “I am already into a financial crisis and cannot afford to pay anymore,” he said.

