Loan app harassment: Man ends life in Mancherial

M Santosh said Namthabaji Srikanth from Arunakkanagar in the coal belt town died by hanging.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 August 2024, 06:23 PM

Mancherial: A 29-year-old private employee died, allegedly by suicide, as he was unable to bear losses caused by investments in the stock market and alleged harassment by representatives of loan apps in Srirampur on Friday night.

Srirampur Sub-Inspector M Santosh said Namthabaji Srikanth from Arunakkanagar in the coal belt town died by hanging. He was reportedly investing in the stock market for three years. He incurred losses and borrowed loans from micro lending apps.

“Do not waste your hard -earned money in stock markets with an aim to make fast bucks in a short time and never take loans from applications,” Srikanth wrote in a suicide note he left behind.

His wife Rama Devi, lodged a complaint with police. Investigations were taken up.