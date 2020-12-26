Loan fraud case: Cyberabad cops seek custody of suspects

By | Published: 10:52 pm

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police are filing custody petition before the court to seek custody of ten persons who were arrested by them in connection with the instant loan case.

The police had raided multiple call centres run by two different syndicates and nabbed a total of ten persons including a national of China. They seized several laptops, computers and other gadgets from the offices of the companies located in Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Probe into flow of cash

“We need to inquire into the flow of cash to the companies for carrying out their operations. It is suspected that the money was transferred for operations from China or Singapore through different channels,” a senior official of the Cyberabad Police, said.

The police had also written to the banks to provide details of the financial transactions of the accounts maintained by the companies and few bank accounts were frozen by them. Also, the police have written to the central agencies seeking their help in probing the case.

Meanwhile the Hyderabad Police who have arrested 14 persons so far in connection with the case also filed custody petition of the accused for questioning.

The police are likely to hold a meeting with the Rachakonda and Cyberabad Police to share the information collected by them during the investigation of the cases so as to take a holistic approach to the investigation.

