Lok Sabha polls: Out of 20, Congress to contest on 16 seats in Kerala

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) is likely to contest on two, and one seat each will be given to Kerala Congress (Joseph) and Revolutionary Socialist Party (B), VD Satheesan said.

8 March 2024

New Delhi: The Congress will contest 16 seats in Kerala, while the rest of the four seats will be contested by the constituent parties, announced Kerala Congress MLA and Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan after the party’s Central Election Committee meeting here on Thursday.

Kerala has 20 parliamentary seats.

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) is likely to contest on two, and one seat each will be given to Kerala Congress (Joseph) and Revolutionary Socialist Party (B), he said.

“In Kerala we are contesting- 16 out of 20 seats. The rest of the four seats are being contested by our constituent parties. Today, the CEC has decided on the candidates for those 16 seats. Tomorrow, the AICC will announce the names of the candidates,” Satheesan told reporters.

When asked about speculation of K C Venugopal and Rahul Gandhi contesting from Kerala, Satheesan refused to answer saying he is not “competent” to announce the candidates.

Meanwhile, the Congress party’s second Election Committee meeting will be held on March 11 in the national capital to discuss the candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Earlier, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge arrived at the party headquarters on Thursday for a Central Election Committee meeting to discuss candidates for the Lok Sabha polls.

After the meeting, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said “We had the first central election committee regarding the parliament candidates. We finalised seats from Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Delhi and Lakshadweep. The procedure is going on; a formal announcement will be made very soon.” When asked if he will be contesting the Lok Sabha elections, former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel said that the spokesperson will speak.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot said, “It was a good discussion. Discussion was held on all the seats. As soon as CEC decides, you will be told. Whatever decision is taken AICC will brief.” After the meeting, Congress leader Deepak Babaria said that the discussion was held and it was CEC’s opinion that a discussion should be held on March 11.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is the chairperson of the committee and its members include former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

The Lok Sabha polls are likely to be held in April-May this year.