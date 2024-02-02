Telangana BJP to organise Rath Yatra from February 5

Sources say the BJP central leadership has divided the State into five clusters and in these clusters separate rath yatras will be conducted by party senior leaders.

Hyderabad: To generate momentum for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the BJP State unit is reportedly planning to organise a ‘Rath Yatra’ from February 5 to 14 in the State, covering all the 119 assembly constituencies.

Sources say the BJP central leadership has divided the State into five clusters and in these clusters separate rath yatras will be conducted by party senior leaders. The party is planning to cover two assembly constituencies in each cluster. The BJP has set a target of winning at least 10 seats and muster 35 per cent vote share in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the State and to reach the target, the party was holding cluster wise rath yatras.

The BJP is planning to capitalise on its momentum and establish a strong foothold in preparation for the upcoming parliamentary elections in the State through the rath yatra, sources added. The party leadership has reportedly asked the State leaders and functionaries to reach out to people and make them aware about the beneficial schemes of the Centre and the achievements of the Modi government.

Besides highlighting the Ram Mandir construction issue, the BJP is also planning to play the “Modi ki guarantee” card aggressively in the State to attract people towards the party, the sources said. Apart from this BJP Yuva Morcha has been asked to organise new voter conferences across the State to target young and first time voters.

The BJP high command hopes that the Rath Yatra will be useful in connecting with the people and bringing them to the party fold. The BJP State president G Kishan Reddy has already changed the presidents of 12 districts and appointed presidents of six frontal organisations.

Meanwhile, the BJP State leadership has finalised candidates for the majority of the seats and is likely to send the final list for approval to the BJP Parliamentary Committee next week.