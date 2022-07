Lokesh holds Laxman to draw in All India Open Fide Rating Chess Tournament

P Hruthik Lokesh (left) playing against GM R R Laxman in the fifth round.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s Hurthik Lokesh held top seed GM RR Laxman to a draw in the fifth round of the Ekagra All India Open Fide Rating Chess Tournament held at the KVBR Indoor Stadium, Yousufguda, Hyderabad on Friday.

Hruthik is pursuing his B.Tech (CSC) in the VNR VJIET College. After five rounds, eight players are in the lead with five points each.

Important Results (Round 5): Hruthik Lokesh P 4.5 (Telangana) drew GM Laxman RR 4.5 (ICF), Buxy Rajanikant 4 (Chattisgarh) lost to Rakesh Kumar Jana 5 (Odisha), Vandan Alankar Sawal 4 (Delhi) lost to GM P Karthikeyan 5 (ICF), Vegnesh Advaith Vemula 4.5 (Telangana) drew with P Praveen Prasad 4.5 (Telangana), Manigandan S S 5 (Tamil Nadu) bt Lavyaajyoti Routray 4 (Chattisgarh), Mahindrakar Indrajeet 4 (Maharashtra) lost to Akshat Negi 5 (Delhi), Arghya Sen 4 (WB) lost to A Balakishan 5 (Karnataka), Apoorv Kamble 5 (Karnataka) bt Sailesh R 4 (Tamil Nadu), Kolla Bhavan 4 (AP) lost to O Kushal 5 (AP), Bharat Kumar Reddy P 3.5 (Telangana) lost to Gopal Aravamuthan Ayengar (5), IM Ramanathan Balasubramaniam 4.5 (Tamil Nadu) bt Yasvi Jain 3.5 (Telangana), Syed Abdul Khader 4 (Karnataka) drew with Murthy V S N 4 (Telangana).