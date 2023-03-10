Lokesh Machines sets up new facility to make defence, aerospace components in Hyderabad

The Lokesh Machines company is investing over Rs 100 crore in the first phase to create a greenfield facility at Hyderabad for manufacturing the weapons and its accessories

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:01 PM, Fri - 10 March 23

Source: Twitter/Lokesh Machines Limited.

Hyderabad: City-based auto component maker Lokesh Machines has set up a new division for the manufacture of defence and aerospace components. The company is investing over Rs 100 crore in the first phase to create a greenfield facility at Hyderabad for manufacturing the weapons and its accessories. This investment would be further scaled up as and when exports commence in the future.

Dr G Satheesh Reddy, Scientific Adviser to Raksha Mantri and former chairman, DRDO, inaugurated the new division at Medchal.

The company has successfully developed small arms with the support of ARDE (A division of DRDO) and the Indian Army. These weapons have been extensively tested by the MHA and various Forces. The trails have been successful and they have been recommended for further purchase and exploitation.

It is essential that a progressive country like India be self-sufficient to face various threats. The defence and aerospace division has been set up to explore contributions in security, said M Srinivas, Director, Lokesh Machines.

The company is also creating a vendor near its facility. This would develop an ecosystem of vendors and handhold them for developing precision parts for the small arms. Commercial production at the new unit is expected to commence shortly.

