Lokesh postpones Yuvagalam pada yatra

The TDP took the decision in the wake of the skill development case set to come up for hearing in Supreme Court on October 3.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:00 PM, Thu - 28 September 23

Amaravati: Telugu Desam Party national general secretary Nara Lokesh’s Yuvagalam pada yatra slated to resume on Friday, has been postponed indefinitely.

The TDP leader, who is son of the party president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, stopped his pada yatra on September 9 at Rajole of East Godavari district consequent on his father’s arrest.

The TDP took the decision in the wake of the skill development case set to come up for hearing in Supreme Court on October 3.