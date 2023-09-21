Lokesh alleges plot to kill Chandrababu in prison

Amaravati: Telugu Desam Party general secretary Nara Lokesh has tweeted that his father and TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu was arrested with the intention of killing him in prison.

He alleged on Thursday that refusing bail and lodging him Rajamahendravaram Central Prison was part of the ugly plot. There was no security in the prison and the the jail authorities were not taking action on complaints of mosquito menace in the premises, he stated.

In this context, Lokesh cited the death of an inmate of the prison G.V. Satyanarayana due to dengue, and feared that Chandrababu could meet the same fate.

Giving reasons for the prisoner’s death, Deputy Inspector General of Prisons and incharge of the Rajamahendravaram prison, Ravikiran, said that Satyanarayana was imprisoned in a dacoity case September 6. When he was running temperature and his platelet count dropped, he was admitted in Rajamahendravaram hospital and later rushed to Kakinada Government General Hospital on Sept. 19 for critical care where he died on Wednesday.

The entomology department was contacted and fogging was taken up in the prison on Wednesday and Thursday, he said, and added that there were no traces of larva in the prison.

Reacting to the allegations of Lokesh, YSR Congress Party Rajya Sabha member V. Vijay Sai Reddy tweeted that the TDP affairs gave room for suspicion that its leaders might harm Chandrababu in the prison. Some TDP leaders apparently were keen on backstabbing Chandrababu and usurp his position, and the prison authorities should be wary of such people, he cautioned.