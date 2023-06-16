| Looking For Job Deet Is Here To Help You 10

Looking for job? DEET is here to help you

DEET is an initiative of Telangana government, where you can instantly apply for jobs

Published Date - 12:15 AM, Sat - 17 June 23

Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is an initiative of Telangana government, where you can instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and career advice. DEET is powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com) and job seekers can download, register and create a profile on DEET application. It can be downloaded from Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET or can sign up on the website at www.tsdeet.com.

With Workruit Resume Builder (link: bit.ly/instantresume), you can create your resume in less than 5 minutes. Register, choose a resume template, add details to the resume and download & share it.

Reliance Jio Infocomm

Role: Jio Fiber Associate

Department: Broadband Installation Service

Qualification: 12th Standard & above

Age: Below 30 years

Salary: Rs 11,000 to 13,000/ month

Location: Gachibowli & LB Nagar

Contact: 8919580263 | 6301523397

Reliance Jio Infocomm

Role: Sales Executive

Location: Gachibowli

Salary: Rs 17,000 – 20,000

Experience: 6 Months – 1 year

Vacancies: 50

Qualification: Degree

Contact: 8919580263 | 6301523397

Fortunearrt LED Lights

Role: Marketing Managers

Qualification: Any Degree

Experience: Freshers or Experienced (LED light and wires cable experience is preferable)

Location: Hyderabad

Salary: Based on the experience and previous salary TA, DA, & incentive basing on the target achievement

Vacancies: 10

Contact: hr@fortunearrt.com | 8897467878

Fortunearrt LED Lights

Job Profile: Marketing Executives

Qualification: Any Degree

Experience: Freshers or Experienced (LED light and wires cable experience is preferable)

Location: Hyderabad

Salary: Based on the experience and previous salary TA, DA, & incentive basing on the target achievement

Vacancies: 10

Contact: hr@fortunearrt.com | 8897467878

Ababil Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

Profile: Sales Engineer

Location: Rajahmundry, Guntur, Nizamabad, Mysore, Allepy, Bijapur, Bangalore, Hassan, Shimoga, Bellary

Qualification: Bachelor in Bio Medical Engineering/ Instrumentation/ Any Graduate/ Any Masters Degree

Skills: Ability to speak in English, Hindi and local language.

Experience: 0 – 1 years of experience (medical devices sales in critical care/ any medical devices sales & medical representative field sales will be preferred)

Contact: 9884501053 | hr.hyderabad@ababilhealthcare.in

Linkwell Tech Solutions

Role: Customer support

Responsibilities: Picking & Packaging

Vacancies: 100

Salary: Rs 12,000 – 1,80,000

Experience: 0 – 5 years

Qualification: 10th and above

Contact: 9581511511

Nalanda Corporate Services

Profile: Production

Qualification: Any Degree ( B.Sc., B.Com., B.A., B.Pharma., BBA., M.Sc).

Experience: Freshers & 1 to 3 Years

Job Location: Kazipally, Jeedimetla, Patanchervu, Pashamylaram

Contact: Job@nalandacorporateservices.com

VTekis Consultancy

Profile: Proposal Engineer

Work Location: Film Nagar

Qualification: B.Tech (Mechanical, Chemical)

Experience: 3 years experience

Salary: Rs 5 LPA – 6 LPA other benefits

Vacancies: 1

Contact: kalyani@vtekis.com

Nagarjuna Consultancy

Profile: Quality Manager

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: MBA / MHM (PG in Hospital Administration)

Experience: 2 – 7 Years

Qualification: M.B.A/PGDM

Contact: 9032107007 | leodrjobs@gmail.com

V5 Global Services

Profile: ASM (Account Sales Manager) for Bharti Airtel

Qualification: Any Graduate or MBA’s

Skills: Excellent communication skills

Location: Pune, Mumbai, Nellore, Vizag, Kolkata, Indore, Raipur, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai

Salary: Up to Rs 4.2 LPA (Negotiable)

Experience: 0 – 1 years

Vacancies: 25

Preferable: Female candidates

Contact: michael.g@v5global.com

