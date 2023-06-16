Friday, Jun 16, 2023
DEET is an initiative of Telangana government, where you can instantly apply for jobs

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 12:15 AM, Sat - 17 June 23
Looking for job? DEET is here to help you

Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is an initiative of Telangana government, where you can instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and career advice. DEET is powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com) and job seekers can download, register and create a profile on DEET application. It can be downloaded from Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET or can sign up on the website at www.tsdeet.com.

With Workruit Resume Builder (link: bit.ly/instantresume), you can create your resume in less than 5 minutes. Register, choose a resume template, add details to the resume and download & share it.

Reliance Jio Infocomm

Role: Jio Fiber Associate
Department: Broadband Installation Service
Qualification: 12th Standard & above
Age: Below 30 years
Salary: Rs 11,000 to 13,000/ month
Location: Gachibowli & LB Nagar
Contact: 8919580263 | 6301523397

Reliance Jio Infocomm

Role: Sales Executive
Location: Gachibowli
Salary: Rs 17,000 – 20,000
Experience: 6 Months – 1 year
Vacancies: 50
Qualification: Degree
Contact: 8919580263 | 6301523397

Fortunearrt LED Lights

Role: Marketing Managers
Qualification: Any Degree
Experience: Freshers or Experienced (LED light and wires cable experience is preferable)
Location: Hyderabad
Salary: Based on the experience and previous salary TA, DA, & incentive basing on the target achievement
Vacancies: 10
Contact: hr@fortunearrt.com | 8897467878

Fortunearrt LED Lights

Job Profile: Marketing Executives
Qualification: Any Degree
Experience: Freshers or Experienced (LED light and wires cable experience is preferable)
Location: Hyderabad
Salary: Based on the experience and previous salary TA, DA, & incentive basing on the target achievement
Vacancies: 10
Contact: hr@fortunearrt.com | 8897467878

Ababil Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

Profile: Sales Engineer
Location: Rajahmundry, Guntur, Nizamabad, Mysore, Allepy, Bijapur, Bangalore, Hassan, Shimoga, Bellary
Qualification: Bachelor in Bio Medical Engineering/ Instrumentation/ Any Graduate/ Any Masters Degree
Skills: Ability to speak in English, Hindi and local language.
Experience: 0 – 1 years of experience (medical devices sales in critical care/ any medical devices sales & medical representative field sales will be preferred)
Contact: 9884501053 | hr.hyderabad@ababilhealthcare.in

Linkwell Tech Solutions

Role: Customer support
Responsibilities: Picking & Packaging
Vacancies: 100
Salary: Rs 12,000 – 1,80,000
Experience: 0 – 5 years
Qualification: 10th and above
Contact: 9581511511

Nalanda Corporate Services

Profile: Production
Qualification: Any Degree ( B.Sc., B.Com., B.A., B.Pharma., BBA., M.Sc).
Experience: Freshers & 1 to 3 Years
Job Location: Kazipally, Jeedimetla, Patanchervu, Pashamylaram
Contact: Job@nalandacorporateservices.com

VTekis Consultancy

Profile: Proposal Engineer
Work Location: Film Nagar
Qualification: B.Tech (Mechanical, Chemical)
Experience: 3 years experience
Salary: Rs 5 LPA – 6 LPA other benefits
Vacancies: 1
Contact: kalyani@vtekis.com

Nagarjuna Consultancy

Profile: Quality Manager
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: MBA / MHM (PG in Hospital Administration)
Experience: 2 – 7 Years
Qualification: M.B.A/PGDM
Contact: 9032107007 | leodrjobs@gmail.com

V5 Global Services

Profile: ASM (Account Sales Manager) for Bharti Airtel
Qualification: Any Graduate or MBA’s
Skills: Excellent communication skills
Location: Pune, Mumbai, Nellore, Vizag, Kolkata, Indore, Raipur, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai
Salary: Up to Rs 4.2 LPA (Negotiable)
Experience: 0 – 1 years
Vacancies: 25
Preferable: Female candidates
Contact: michael.g@v5global.com

For any queries (or) details Contact Us at
Phone: 8688519317, Email: help@tsdeet.com, Website: www.tsdeet.com
Phone: 8639217011, Email: info@workruit.com, Website: www.workruit.com

