Looking for job? DEET is here to help you

Reliance Jio Infocomm
Role: Jio Fiber Associate
Department: Broadband Installation Service
Qualification: 12th Standard & above
Age: Below 30 years
Salary: Rs 11,000 to 13,000/ month
Location: Gachibowli & LB Nagar
Contact: 8919580263 | 6301523397
Reliance Jio Infocomm
Role: Sales Executive
Location: Gachibowli
Salary: Rs 17,000 – 20,000
Experience: 6 Months – 1 year
Vacancies: 50
Qualification: Degree
Contact: 8919580263 | 6301523397
Fortunearrt LED Lights
Role: Marketing Managers
Qualification: Any Degree
Experience: Freshers or Experienced (LED light and wires cable experience is preferable)
Location: Hyderabad
Salary: Based on the experience and previous salary TA, DA, & incentive basing on the target achievement
Vacancies: 10
Contact: hr@fortunearrt.com | 8897467878
Fortunearrt LED Lights
Job Profile: Marketing Executives
Qualification: Any Degree
Experience: Freshers or Experienced (LED light and wires cable experience is preferable)
Location: Hyderabad
Salary: Based on the experience and previous salary TA, DA, & incentive basing on the target achievement
Vacancies: 10
Contact: hr@fortunearrt.com | 8897467878
Ababil Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.
Profile: Sales Engineer
Location: Rajahmundry, Guntur, Nizamabad, Mysore, Allepy, Bijapur, Bangalore, Hassan, Shimoga, Bellary
Qualification: Bachelor in Bio Medical Engineering/ Instrumentation/ Any Graduate/ Any Masters Degree
Skills: Ability to speak in English, Hindi and local language.
Experience: 0 – 1 years of experience (medical devices sales in critical care/ any medical devices sales & medical representative field sales will be preferred)
Contact: 9884501053 | hr.hyderabad@ababilhealthcare.in
Linkwell Tech Solutions
Role: Customer support
Responsibilities: Picking & Packaging
Vacancies: 100
Salary: Rs 12,000 – 1,80,000
Experience: 0 – 5 years
Qualification: 10th and above
Contact: 9581511511
Nalanda Corporate Services
Profile: Production
Qualification: Any Degree ( B.Sc., B.Com., B.A., B.Pharma., BBA., M.Sc).
Experience: Freshers & 1 to 3 Years
Job Location: Kazipally, Jeedimetla, Patanchervu, Pashamylaram
Contact: Job@nalandacorporateservices.com
VTekis Consultancy
Profile: Proposal Engineer
Work Location: Film Nagar
Qualification: B.Tech (Mechanical, Chemical)
Experience: 3 years experience
Salary: Rs 5 LPA – 6 LPA other benefits
Vacancies: 1
Contact: kalyani@vtekis.com
Nagarjuna Consultancy
Profile: Quality Manager
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: MBA / MHM (PG in Hospital Administration)
Experience: 2 – 7 Years
Qualification: M.B.A/PGDM
Contact: 9032107007 | leodrjobs@gmail.com
V5 Global Services
Profile: ASM (Account Sales Manager) for Bharti Airtel
Qualification: Any Graduate or MBA’s
Skills: Excellent communication skills
Location: Pune, Mumbai, Nellore, Vizag, Kolkata, Indore, Raipur, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai
Salary: Up to Rs 4.2 LPA (Negotiable)
Experience: 0 – 1 years
Vacancies: 25
Preferable: Female candidates
Contact: michael.g@v5global.com
