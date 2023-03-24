Lorry hits RTC bus: Cleaner dies; driver injured in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:19 PM, Fri - 24 March 23

Yadadri-Bhongir: A lorry crew member died and driver injured when their lorry hit a TSRTC bus from its back at Lingijigudem of Choutuppal mandal in the district on intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

The cleaner of the lorry died on the spot in the road accident. The lorry driver and another passenger of the bus were also injured.

According to the police, the road accident took place at 1.10 am when a lorry hit the TSRTC bus from its back side, which was stopped roadside by the driver on the request of some of the passengers to attend nature call.

In the incident, the cleaner and driver were crushed in the cabin of the lorry. It took two hours for the police to extricate them out from the cabin.

The lorry cleaner died while being shifted to a hospital.

No passenger of the TSRTC bus, which was going to Hyderabad from Sathupally and met with an accident, was injured.