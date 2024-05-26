Lorry stuck in mud hits traffic in Asifabad

Locals said that the lorry carrying goods got stuck in mud near the village, hitting traffic and causing inconvenience to motorists on this stretch.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 May 2024, 07:00 PM

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Traffic came to a standstill on Sirpur (T) -Maharashtra Road after a lorry was stuck in a slushy road for a while at Venkatraopet village in Sirpur (T) mandal on Sunday.

Locals said that the lorry carrying goods got stuck in mud near the village, hitting traffic and causing inconvenience to motorists on this stretch. This stretch was partially closed for heavy vehicles with a bridge across Wardha river in a dilapidated situation. However, some vehicles still use the route to cut down travel charges.