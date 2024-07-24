Lost or stolen phones worth Rs 21 lakh traced by GRP

The CEIR portal application was put to use by the GRP in April 2024, and the 210 mobile phones were recovered in last two months.

Hyderabad: Using the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal, the Government Railway Police special teams have traced a total of 210 mobile phones worth Rs 21 lakh belonging to rail users and citizens, which were either lost or stolen. The recovered phones were handed over to their owners.

“The mobile phones which were traced include reported cases and Meeseva applications through CEIR portal. Apart from Telangana, special teams have recovered mobiles from Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh,” said Superintendent of Police (GRP Secunderabad), Chandana Deepti.

The phones were either stolen from passengers who were sitting on foot board or near window side, or they misplaced phones, she said.

GRP officials requested passengers to be careful about their belongings and if any mobile phone theft occurs in railway stations, then block their mobile phones with IMEI numbers in CEIR portal immediately by logging at www.ceir.gov.in. Alternatively, passengers who lost mobiles should immediately contact nearest police station to block IMEI using CEIR portal.