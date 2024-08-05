Minor girl caught with drugs at Secunderabad railway station

The girl was employed by drug peddlers Karan Pawar and Deepka Pawar, who are currently at large. She obtained marijuana from Chatrapur in Odisha and smuggled it to Mumbai via Secunderabad trains. The group then sold the narcotic at inflated prices.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 5 August 2024, 06:32 PM

Hyderabad: The Government Railway Police (GRP) along with the Railway Protection Force (RPF) officials nabbed a 17-year-old girl for alleged possession of drugs at Secunderabad railway station on Sunday.

Officials seized marijuana worth Rs 3.5 lakh being smuggled from Odisha to Maharashtra.

The girl was working for Karan Pawar and Deepka Pawar, both drug peddlers who are currently absconding. She procured marijuana from agency areas in Chatrapur in Odisha and smuggled it to Mumbai via Secunderabad in trains. The trio then sold the narcotic substance to consumers at a higher rate.

The RPF and GRP teams organised a surprise checking against drug peddlers on the railway premises, when the girl was caught and drugs seized.