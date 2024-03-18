Hyderabad gears up to celebrate colours

Stalls selling vibrant hues of gulaal and traditional sweets are abuzz with activity

Published Date - 18 March 2024

A shopkeeper is busy selling Holi-themed items to customers in Hyderabad on Monday. —Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: As the calendar flips towards Holi, Hyderabad gears up with anticipation for the festival of colours. Vendors on the city streets have started to stock up on gulaal for their stalls, transforming ordinary corners into colourful places.

From the bustling streets of Begum Bazaar to stalls scattered throughout the city, the air is filled with the aroma of traditional sweets and the vibrant hues of gulaal.

“Holi is a time for people to come together, forget their worries, and rejoice in the spirit of love,” shares Rajesh, a vendor at Begum Bazaar.

The stalls see a collection of colours from pastels to primary hues in gulaal along with pichkaris and more. People are seen buying pichkaris to play along with water balloons and stocking up gulaal for their Holi parties ahead.

“Many people have started coming to buy small packets for their hampers, while others have come early to place bulk orders of gulaal for Holi parties,” said Meena, a stall owner at Secunderabad.

While the traditional gulaal remains a favourite, people in general and vendors too have embraced eco-friendly alternatives i.e., organic colours made from natural ingredients alongside the traditional ones.

“Organic colours are a hit among those who care about the environment. These colours are made with natural ingredients, like the pink hues come from extracts of Indian Rose, yellow gulaal comes from turmeric, marigold flowers and other natural ingredients.,” said Rajesh.

Holi events

Prism Presents Holi Hai 5.0 From Bollywood and Hip Hop to EDM and Bhangra: With more than four renowned DJs on board, Prism Holi celebrations are going to be all about colourful grandeur and beats. The event at Boulder Hills will start at 8 am and prices for their passes start at Rs 599.

Rang Barse – Holi Bash

The event by Promotel is being hosted at Yolo Arena on Holi day, starting at 8 am. The event will have unlimited organic colours at the venue along with trance and Bollywood music, rain dance, thandai, dhol, and a lot more. The tickets start from Rs 400.

Holi Fest’24

Heart Cup Coffee, Gandipet is hosting the Holi Fest 2024 from 10 am onwards, which is tailored to cater to family and friends ensuring a safe experience. The event will feature DJs Prithvi Sai, Alert Frances, Domnic Francis, and others. Prices start from Rs 999.

Homemade gulaal

People in the city have been using DIY Holi colours, by making the gulaal with ingredients available at home. This DIY approach adds a personal touch to the festivities and allows individuals to customize their colours according to their preferences. The process of making homemade gulaal is simple and often involves using natural ingredients like cornstarch or flour as a base, which are then mixed with vibrant pigments such as turmeric for yellow, beetroot for pink, and mehendi for green.