Lovers found dead in Manjeera river in Sangareddy

The couple, who went missing from their homes on June 2, were found dead in the river in Nyalkal mandal on Thursday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 June 2024, 08:49 PM

Sangareddy: The love story of a couple ended in a tragic note in Sangareddy district as they were found dead in the River Manjeera in a suspected case of suicide.

According to Haddanur police, Begari Sadanandam (26), a resident of Kaki Janawada village in Nyalkal mandal was in love with Uma (22), a close relative of him, for quite some time. Uma was a resident of Chapta-K village in Narayankhed mandal. Her family had objected to their marriage.

Depressed over this, Sadanandam and Uma left their homes on June 2 on a bike. When the families failed to trace them, they approached the Haddanur police on Wednesday.

The police found the bike and the couple’s footwear on the Manjeera bridge at Pulkurthi in Nyalkal mandal. The police retrieved the bodies on Thursday evening.