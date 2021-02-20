Low-cost food processing machinery plant launched in Hyderabad

The unit, which came up at an investment of Rs 12 crore and spread in 10,000 sqft, is located at Chinthalghat in Zaheerabad

Hyderabad: Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy on Saturday inaugurated the low-cost food processing machinery manufacturing plant of Our Food, an agribusiness platform.

The unit, which came up at an investment of Rs 12 crore and spread in 10,000 sqft, is located at Chinthalghat in Zaheerabad. Telangana is giving priority for setting up of food processing units and the government is ready to provide incentives to the farmers who are interested to set up such units, the Minister said.

V Bala Reddy, CEO, Our Food, said it is into providing low-cost micro food processing units at farm level, supporting operations and providing market linkages for the processed output. Our Food in association with its partner banks is also providing collateral free loans for farmers to set up their own food processing units.

“We decided to set up our own manufacturing unit near Zaheerabad with a production capacity of 6,000 mills per annum with an investment of Rs 12 crore. Our ambition is to bring in food processing equipment at a low cost so that every farmer can own such a unit,” he said in a press release.

