Loyola Degree and PG College beat Babu Jagjivan Ram Government Degree College 4-0 at RFYS football tournament

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:49 PM, Sat - 30 September 23

Hyderabad: Adrian and Karan scored two goals each as their side Loyola Degree and PG College defeated Babu Jagjivan Ram Government Degree College 4-0 at the TFA Reliance Foundation Youth Sports football tournament at the Loyola Degree and PG College football ground, Alwal, on Saturday.

Results: Loyola Degree & PG College 4 (Adrian 2, Karan 2) bt Babu Jagjivan Ram Govt Degree College 0; KV Trimulgherry 3 (Akhilraj, Aman kumar, Aditya) bt Telangana State Sports School 0; Birla Open Minds International School 1 (Arnav) bt Telangana State Sports School 0; KV Golconda 3 (Altaf, Pawan, Satyam) bt Loyola Junior College 2 (Meeraj 2).

