Samarth, Altaf shine in draw at RFYS football tournament

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:01 PM, Mon - 25 September 23

Hyderabad: Samarth and Altaf shone with hat-tricks for Sreenidhi International School and Kendriya Vidyalaya Golconda respectively as their sides played out a 4-4 draw in the Reliance Foundation Youth Sports (RFYS) football tournament played at Loyola Degree and PG college football ground, Alwal, Secunderabad on Monday.

In the other clashes, Bhavans Vivekananda College beat Babu Jagjivan Ram Govt College 2-0. P Tanish’s brace helped Birla Open Minds International School secure 2-0 win over Future Kids School.

Results: Bhavans Vivekananda College 2 (Sourav Kumar 1, Karthik 1) bt Babu Jagjivan Ram Govt College 0; Birla Open Minds International School 2 (P Tanish 2) bt Future Kids School 0; Telangana Sports School 0 drew with Requelford 0; Sreenidhi International School 4 (Hammad 1, Samarth 3) drew with Kendra Vidyalaya Golconda 4 (Altaf 3, Pavan 1)