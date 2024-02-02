LPG cylinders for Rs 500 soon, says CM Revanth Reddy

Speaking at Indervelli public meeting, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that LPG cylinders would be given for Rs 500 soon

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 February 2024, 07:14 PM

Photo: Screen-grabbed from X

Indervelli: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that the intention of the government was helping women to live with self-respect. He interacted with members of self-help groups at a programme held at Keslapur village in Indervelli mandal on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Reddy said that LPG cylinders would be given for Rs 500 soon. He assured that the job of sewing uniforms would be assigned to the groups in order to provide livelihood. He distributed loans worth Rs 60 crore to the groups, while Rs 25 lakh to farmer producers’ organisations. He was all praise for the organisations for excelling in the field.

Later, he visited stalls displayed by the self-help groups and found out about the products exhibited during the event. Earlier, the Chief Minister offered special prayers at Nagoba temple at Keslapur. He inaugurated a slew of developmental projects at Keslapur village in Indervelli mandal and in Indervelli mandal centre.

Reddy inaugurated a flagpole of Nagoba temple and laid foundation stone for developmental works of the shrine at Keslapur village. While the flagpole was created spending Rs 5 crore, the estimated cost of the developmental works is Rs 6 crore. He then laid foundation for a memorial park at a memorial column of Indervelli firing incident in Indervelli mandal centre.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, ministers Surekha, Seethakka, Thummala Nageshwar Rao, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, MLA Vedma Bojju, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, Collector Rahul Raj, ITDA-Utnoor in-charge Project Officer Khushbu Gupta, Superintendent of Police Gaush Alam, Adilabad MLA Payal Shankar and many others were present.