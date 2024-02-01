Two more guarantees to be implemented immediately, says CM

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 February 2024, 08:45 PM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said on Thursday that two more of the six guarantees would be implemented soon ensuring that all the eligible people who applied in the Praja Palana programme would benefit. Officials were directed to make preparations for the implementation of two more guarantees.

Holding a review meeting with Cabinet Sub-Committee ministers and senior officials on the Praja Palana programme at the Secretariat here, the Chief Minister discussed implementation of the distribution of LPG cylinders at the subsidized price of Rs.500 to the poor, construction of Indiramma houses and the scheme for supply of 200 units of free electricity. Officials were asked to be ready with an action plan for implementation of the three guarantees, two of which were to be implemented immediately.

Enquiring about the financial requirement for implementation of each guarantee and the details of the number of beneficiaries under each scheme, the Chief Minister asked the Finance Department to allocate necessary funds for these in the budget. Another meeting would be held with the Cabinet sub-committee before the Assembly session for a final decision, he said.

The Praja Palana programme, conducted from December 28 to January 6 across the State, saw submission of 1,09,01,255 applications, witih the data entry being completed by January 12, according to an official statement. Officials said some applicants had submitted multiple applications while some did not furnish details of Aadhar and ration card numbers, following which the Chief Minister asked for a review of such applications and a field visit, if necessary, to verify the details.

Arrangements were to be made to rectify errors in the applications at MPDO offices or in the next Praja Palana programme, he said, stating that a mechanism would be developed to ensure that every eligible applicant got benefits of the schemes. He also wanted officials to make arrangements to receive applications as a continuous process.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Ministers N Uttam Kumar Reddy, D Sridhar Babu and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari, DGP Ravi Gupta, Finance Special Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao and other senior officials were present.