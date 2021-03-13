LPG price goes through the roof in Hyderabad

Domestic gas cylinder of 14.2 kg becomes dearer by Rs 50 in March from Rs Rs 821 in Feb

By | Published: 12:23 am

Hyderabad: The days when the people of Hyderabad have to go searching for firewood to cook a meal appear to be not too far if the increasing prices of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) are any indication. In just four months, thanks to the free reign given to petroleum companies by the Central government, cooking gas has become costlier by Rs 225, affecting lakhs of domestic consumers across the city.

The increase has now taken the price of a 14.2 kg LPG gas cylinder to Rs 871 in Hyderabad. In March, LPG became dearer by Rs 50 i.e., the household gas which was available for Rs 821 in February is being delivered for Rs 871 in this month. The subsidy provided to consumer for every LPG cylinder is Rs 40.

According to LPG dealers, there were 32 lakh domestic consumers in the city as of March. There are over 150 LPG distributors of Bharath Gas, Indane Gas and HP Gas within HMDA limits which supply cooking gas for the needs of households.

On an average, 15 lakh gas refills were being delivered every month and each household on an average utilising the 14.2 kg cylinder for around two months. Usually, every household receives a total of 12 cylinders of 14.2 kg each at subsidised rates in a year and further requirements need to be purchased at market rate.

At a time when fuel price have touched all time high with petrol and diesel crossing Rs.94 a litre and Rs.88 a litre respectively, increase in gas refill prices has only added more woes for the common man. In December, the hike was such that LPG cylinder became dearer by Rs 100 in a month, from Rs.646 in November to Rs.746 in December 15.

Commercial gas sales yet to recover

Meanwhile, the sale of non-subsidised LPG cylinders of 19 kg, which witnessed a sharp drop in sales during the lockdown, are yet to pick up completely in the city.

With business in eateries and restaurants not yet back to normal, the recovery rate of non-subsidised LPG sales is 60 per cent across the State. Dealers said this month they got an order for 4.5 lakh non-domestic LPG cylinders from across the State.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .