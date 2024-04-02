L&T Hyderabad Metro Rail ends special offers, student pass valid till April 30

LTMRHL clarified that trips using the Metro Student Pass remain valid until April 30, providing continued convenience to students.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 April 2024, 03:11 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The L&T Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (LTMRHL) has officially ended its special offers, including the Super Saver Metro Holiday Card, the Metro Student Pass, and the Super Offer Peak Hour deals, effective March 31.

However, LTMRHL clarified that trips using the Metro Student Pass remain valid until April 30, providing continued convenience to students.

The Super Saver Holiday Metro Card, Metro Student Pass, and Super Offer Peak Hour promotions were popular among commuters for their discounted fares and added benefits. These offers were designed to enhance affordability and encourage greater usage of the metro system.

LTMRHL introduced the Student Pass-2023 initiative on July 1, 2023, specifically catering to students’ travel needs. Under this scheme, students could purchase 20 trips and receive an additional 10 trips at no extra cost, applicable across all fare zones.