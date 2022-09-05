L&T to set up skill development Centre in Siddipet’s KCR Nagar

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:24 PM, Mon - 5 September 22

Siddipet: With an objective to provide employment by enhancing the skill base of unemployed youth living in the KCR Nagar double-bedroom house colony in Siddipet town, Finance Minister T Harish Rao has decided to set up a skill development centre in collaboration with Larsen and Turbo (L&T) in KCR Nagar.

The State government has built as many as 2,500 double-bedroom houses and many other houses were under construction in the Narsapur area of Siddipet. The colony was named after Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. Since most of these 2,500 families were struggling with a lack of employment, Harish Rao said that he had held a meeting with the unemployed from the colony to understand why they could not get a proper job.

After noticing that the youth were lacking a skill base, Rao said that he discussed with a few companies then L&T came forward to train the unemployed youth. Apart from training the youth in electrician, plumbing, masonry, carpentry and centring, the Minister said that the L&T even provide employment to them in their own company. The trained youth were also allowed to set up their own business and work in other companies too.

A notification has been issued by the skill development centre inviting applications from the unemployed youth on Monday. The applications should be reached the office between September 5 and 15. The candidates aged 18 and 35 years who passed 5th class were eligible for training. Harish Rao further said that the candidates having ITI as qualification will have a lot of opportunities if they had enough skills. Rao hoped that the skill development centre will put an end to the unemployment issue in the KCR Nagar Colony. Apart from providing the housing, Rao said that they were working to bring an all-around development to them.