Garland made of currency notes goes missing from Ganesh idol in Siddipet

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 09:47 PM, Fri - 2 September 22

Representational image The committee adorned the idol with a garland made with currency notes, which had Rs 5,000 worth of notes approximately.

Siddipet: A miscreant had stolen a garland made of currency notes from a Ganesh Pandal in Koheda Mandal headquarters. The local Ganesh Utsava Samithi has installed a Ganesh idol at Pochamma Temple in Koheda. They adorned the idol with a garland made with currency notes, which had Rs 5,000 worth of notes approximately.

On Thursday late night, a miscreant had stolen the garland and also a Hundi placed before the idol. Since the Utsava Committee had installed a CCTV, in which the entire act was recorded. Police have identified him as a resident of Venjepally village in Koheda Mandal. The Koheda Police have launched an investigation.