Lucknow University research scholars to get maternity leave

A woman research scholar will be given maternity leave as per the UGC rules once during the entire research tenure.

By IANS Published Date - 09:20 AM, Tue - 19 December 23

Lucknow: The Lucknow University (LU) will now grant maternity leave to female research scholars and students of bachelor and master in education from the academic session 2023-24.

The proposal was approved in the university’s executive council recently. A woman research scholar will be given maternity leave as per the UGC rules once during the entire research tenure.We have adopted UGC maternity leave rules for Ph.D scholars while National Council of Teacher Education (NCTE) maternity leave rules have been adopted for B.Ed, and M.Ed female students, said LU spokesperson Durgesh Srivastava.

He said in case of relocation of a Ph.D female scholar due to marriage, the research data will be allowed to be transferred to the university which the scholar intends to join, provided all other conditions are met and the research work does not pertain to the project secured by the parent department or university.

The scholar will have to give due credit to the parent guide and university for the part of the research already done. Srivastava said the decisions have been taken so that studies of scholars do not get affected due to these reasons.