Osmania University hostellers sublet rooms to outsiders!

According to officials, some boarders and non-boarders of the university have rented their rooms to cab and autorickshaw drivers.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 31 March 2024, 09:59 PM

Hyderabad: Some Osmania University (OU) students appear to be honing their entrepreneurial skill set sans zero investment. And their ‘business formula’ has left officials and other students flabbergasted.

According to the officials, some students, particularly research scholars, were subletting their hostel rooms to non-boarders on monthly charges of Rs 3,500 to Rs 5,000.

Also Read Dr BR Ambedkar College triumph in OU Inter College Softball Championship

This clandestine network of students was recently uncovered. As one research scholar was not billed towards the mess facility, officials who scanned through the hostel admission list found the scholar was allotted two rooms in two different blocks on the same premises.

One room, according to Osmania University officials, was sublet by the research scholar in the ladies’ hostel to a non-boarder, and another was being used by the scholar concerned yet there was no mess billing.

As the officials took a closer look, more such cases emerged.

One scholar was found sharing the room with an outsider on monthly charges. Apart from accommodation with a cot and bed beside a cupboard, the ‘tenants’ were also being provided food from the mess and library facilities by the students.

The university extends a single room with a cot, bed, and cupboard to Ph.D scholars, while three to four PG students are accommodated in a single room.

“They are renting out only to persons whom they are acquainted with. To gain entry for their ‘tenants’ into the hostel, scholars cite them as friends or family who will leave in the evening. Whenever we tighten things, students hit the roads alleging worms or strands of hair in the food,” said an official, requesting anonymity.

Similar cases were found in the men’s hostel, which is already in a dilapidated condition. According to officials, some boarders and non-boarders of the university have rented their rooms to cab and autorickshaw drivers.

The deal, according to officials, is struck in a way that both are mutually benefited. Apart from paying a nominal monthly rent, the ‘tenants’ have to prepare food besides taking care of the cosmetic charges of the student.

As many as 7,223 boarders are staying in 25 hostels including 18 men’s and seven women’s hostels during the present academic year.

In addition, as per university estimates, around 4,000 non-boarders are also staying illegally in hostels. Admitting to the issue, a senior official said it could be tackled with the support of the State government.

“All the non-boarders will be evicted within 24 hours if government supports,” the official added.