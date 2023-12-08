Lucky Ali to perform at Salaam Souk

The event will be hosted on January 6 and 7, 2024. Salaam Souk- One Night in Istanbul - A Unique Cultural, Culinary & Shopping Festival.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:10 PM, Fri - 8 December 23

Hyderabad: Singer Lucky Ali will be performing live at the Salaam Souk-One Night in Istanbul by Telangana Tourism and in association with the Consulate of Turkey – Hyderabad.

The event will be hosted on January 6 and 7, 2024. Salaam Souk- One Night in Istanbul – A Unique Cultural, Culinary & Shopping Festival.

Orhan Yalman Okan, Consulate General of Turkey in Hyderabad unveiled the poster and announced the dates of the event on Friday.