‘Lucky Lakshman’ is a family entertainer, says Sohel at teaser launch, film to release on Dec 30

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:57 PM, Sun - 4 December 22

Hyderabad: ‘Lucky Lakshman’ stars ‘Bigg Boss’ fame Syed Sohel and Mokksha in the lead. Haritha Gogineni is producing it on Dattatreya Media Guaranteed Limited. AR Abhi is directing the film, which will be released in theatres on December 30. The film’s teaser was just released in Hyderabad at Prasad Labs and the core team participated in the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Malkapuram Shivakumar said, “Sohel gained popularity after his stint with ‘Bigg Boss’. He will go a long way as an actor. Content films and entertainers like this have to be encouraged. I wish the director and the producer all the best.”

Producer Haritha Gogineni said, “A film is like a baby. We have done for it everything that we have to. It’s now up to the audience. This is the first movie for the director as well. More than collections, we are yearning for appreciation. Please watch our movie only in theatres.”

Hero Sohel said, “The response for the teaser is leaving me speechless. My fans are my strength. It’s fans who keep us in their hearts. Today, I am surprised that fans have come from different places. Fans and friends are always with us regardless of our success and failure. ‘Lucky Lakshman’ is my first theatrical release after my ‘Bigg Boss’ stint. I have worked hard for the past 12 years. Bekkam Venugopal garu’s support is there with me. Our producer Haritha garu is a gutsy woman. I thank music director Anup and editor Prawin Pudi for their efforts in elevating our family entertainer, which is coming out on December 30.”

The film also stars Mokksha, Raja Ravindra, Sameer, Kadambari Kiran, Shani Salmon, Sridevi Kumar, Ameen, Anurag, Master Roshan, Master Ayaan, Master Sameer, Master Karthikeya, Raccha Ravi, Jabardasth Karthik, Jabardasth Geethu Royal, and Yadam Raju of ‘Royal Comedy Stars’ fame, among others. While Andrew is the DoP, lyrics are penned by Bhaskarabatla.