LV Prasad researchers featured among top 2 per cent world researchers

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:22 PM, Wed - 26 October 22

Hyderabad: Eleven researchers of LV Prasad Eye Institute have featured among the top 2% world researchers in a study conducted by the Stanford University.

Five of them were listed among the top 2% of scientists in the field of Ophthalmology based on their lifetime citations – Dr Gullapalli N Rao -Founder and Distinguished Chair of Eye Health, Dr Savitri Sharma – Director Emeritus, Laboratory Services, Prof. Jill Keeffe – Visiting Professor, Dr Prashant Garg – Executive Chair and Prof. Mohammad Javed Ali – Senior Oculoplastic Clinician and Scientist.

They also featured in the top 2% based on the most recent citations in 2021, along with four other senior clinicians and scientists from LVPEI – Dr Swathi Kaliki, Dr Rohit Khanna, Dr Taraprasad Das, and Dr Sayan Basu. Additionally, Dr Shivaji Sisinthy and Prof. D Balasubramanian – Directors Emeritus, Research, LVPEI, also figured in the list for Microbiology and Biochemistry & Molecular Biology respectively.

“With over 4,000 publications, research is one of the core focus areas at LV Prasad Eye Institute,” said Dr Prashant Garg, Executive Chair, L V Prasad Eye Institute.