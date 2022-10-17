Hyderabad: 31 CSIR-IICT scientists feature in Stanford list of most cited

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:54 PM, Mon - 17 October 22

Hyderabad: As many as 31 scientists from Hyderabad-based Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) have been featured in the global database of most cited scientists worldwide, created by US-based Stanford University.

The updated science-wide author databases of standardized citation indicators of the Stanford University’s global database was published by Elsevier and the report was prepared by a team of experts led by Prof John Ioannidis of Stanford University, according to a press release from IICT on Monday.

The study created a publicly available database of top-cited scientists that provides standardised information on citations, h-index, co-authorship adjusted hm-index, citations to papers in different authorship positions and a composite indicator (c-score). Career-long data are updated to end-of-2021 and single recent year data pertain to citations received during calendar year 2021.

Dr S Venkata Mohan and Dr V Ramalingam were listed under Biotechnology. Dr SV Manorama in Materials, Dr JV Rao, Dr Ashok Kumar Tiwari, Dr C Ganesh Kumar, Dr Kantevari Srinivas, Dr Manika Pal Bhadra, and Dr Sistla Ramakrishna were in the Medicinal & Biomolecular Chemistry list. Dr Chitta Ranjan Patra was listed under Nanoscience & Nanotechnology. Dr Srivari Chandrasekhar, Dr BV Subba Reddy, Dr Harshadas Mitaram Meshram, Dr Sabitha Gowravaram, Dr Venkata Narsaiah, Dr Sridhar Bojja, Dr L Giribabu, Dr John Mondal featured under Organic Chemistry. The list includes Dr Sridhar Sundergopal in Chemical Engineering, Dr M Benjaram Reddy in Physical Chemistry, Srinivasan Palaniappan in Polymers, Dr Rajkumar Banerjee in Pharmacology & Pharmacy, Dr R Nageshwar Rao in Analytical Chemistry, Dr Kandimalla Ramesh in Neurology and Dr Mohammed Fazlur Rahman in Toxicology.

While Dr Mannepalli Lakshmi Kantam, Dr Jhillu Singh Yadav, Dr Ahmed Kamal, Dr Boyapati Manoranjan Choudary, Dr Tushar Kanti Chakraborty, and Dr Biswanath Das who were previously associated with CSIR-IICT featured in the list of other institutes/Universities.