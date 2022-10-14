27 University of Hyderabad researchers figure in world’s top 2 per cent

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:20 PM, Fri - 14 October 22

(File Photo) The UoH's lone representative in the global top 2 per cent from the Social Sciences and Arts-Humanities (under the field ‘Communications and Textual Studies’) combined was Pramod K Nayar from English.

Hyderabad: A total of 27 University of Hyderabad (UoH) researchers have figured in the world’s top 2 per cent in the Stanford study.

Three researchers were affiliated to the university but were not regular faculty. The researchers in the global 2 per cent comprised 4 researchers from Earth and Environmental Sciences, 4 from Chemistry, 5 from Physics and Astronomy, 1 from Engineering, 1 from Mathematics and Statistics, 2 from Enabling and Strategic Technologies, 4 from Biology, 4 from Information and Communications Technologies, 1 from Biomedical Research, and 1 from Communications and Textual Studies.

The UoH’s lone representative in the global top 2 per cent from the Social Sciences and Arts-Humanities (under the field ‘Communications and Textual Studies’) combined was Pramod K Nayar from English.

Congratulating the group of 27, UoH Vice Chancellor, Prof. BJ Rao expressed his happiness at the continuing excellent performance by the researchers. He observed that the Stanford study highlights the importance of quality publications, and not quantity.