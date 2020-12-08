Hyderabad-based LVPEI bags Greenberg prize

The Greenberg Prize, which comes with a prize money of $3 million, is named after Dr Sanford Greenberg, who created ‘End Blindness’ movement and was also the chairman of the board governors for Johns Hopkins University’s Wilmer Eye Institute.

By | Published: 8:58 pm 8:59 pm

Hyderabad: The LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) has been chosen for ‘The Greenberg Prize – End Blindness 2020’, which will be presented to its founder chair Dr Gullapalli N Rao in the ‘Outstanding Achievement Prize’ category.

The Greenberg Prize, which comes with a prize money of $3 million, is named after Dr Sanford Greenberg, who created ‘End Blindness’ movement and was also the chairman of the board governors for Johns Hopkins University’s Wilmer Eye Institute.

During Dr Greenberg’s tenure as the chairman in 2012, the Greenberg Prize was announced to recognise the work of the scientific and medical communities who pioneered the fight to end blindness, between then and 2020.

“I feel humbled and honoured to accept this prestigious award on behalf of over the 3,000-strong family of LVPEI. Eliminating avoidable blindness by the year 2020 has been an aspiration of the global eye care community for over two decades,” said Dr Gullapalli N Rao, founder chair, LVPEI.

The awards ceremony will be streamed live at 05:30 IST on December 15 and freely accessible at www.EndBlindness2020.com.

