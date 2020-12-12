MAA Hospitals opens orthopaedic centre

By | Published: 6:13 pm

Hyderabad: The orthopaedic centre of MAA Hospitals was inaugurated at Jubilee Hills Road No 36 on Friday. In addition to ENT, orthopaedic, dental and internal medicine services were also introduced in this new facility.

The new MAA facility will strive to provide medical services to people at affordable cost, said MAA Hospitals chairperson and managing director B Sunita Kumar and managing director KR Meghanadh.

The MAA ENT group is well-known in Hyderabad for its speciality in the field of ear, nose and throat and have over the years conducted a large number of successful surgeries, a press release added.

