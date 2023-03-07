Sudheer Babu’s DJ look from ‘Mama Mascheendra’ out now

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:25 PM, Tue - 7 March 23

Hyderbad: Sudheer Babu comes up with a series of surprises. He will be seen in three different looks in his forthcoming venture ‘Mama Mascheendra’, being directed by actor-filmmaker Harshavardhan and produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao on Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP.

The character posters of Durga – an obese man, and Parasuram – an old don have got a good response. So, the makers have just arrived with the third surprise by releasing the character poster of the DJ. The actor, seen wearing a t-shirt and ripped jeans, looks completely ecstatic with a headset on. While he appeared in de-glam looks in the first two getups, he looks like a charmer in the third look as DJ who can jam anyone’s heart with his rhythm.

Sonali Narang and Srishti of Srishti Celluloid present this bilingual movie being made in Telugu and Hindi languages. Billed to be an action entertainer with an innovative concept, the film stars some noted actors, and a top-notch technical team is working for it.

Chaitan Bharadwaj renders soundtracks, while PG Vinda handles cinematography. Rajeev is the art director.