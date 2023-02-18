| Macho Star Gopichand Is At His Stylish Best In The First Glimpse Of Director Sriwass Rama Banam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:17 PM, Sat - 18 February 23

Hyderabad: Macho star Gopichand and director Sriwass, the combo that gave us blockbusters like ‘Lakshyam’ and ‘Loukyam’ in the past, are coming together for their hat-trick project, ‘Rama Banam’, another action entertainer being made on a massive scale.

TG Vishwa Prasad and Vivek Kuchibhotla are bankrolling the film under People Media Factory. Dimple Hayati plays the leading lady in the film.

Gopichand is cast as Vicky in ‘Rama Banam’, the 30th project in his career, and the first glimpse of his character, Vicky Agamanam, was unveiled on Saturday. In the glimpse, Gopichand a.k.a Vicky, sporting a no-nonsense expression, dons a wide variety of stylish costumes in different backdrops. There are fireworks with his arrival and he gives a handful to henchmen who’re seen flying mid-air.

The slick action choreography and the impressive cinematography grab your attention instantly. Suddenly, Gopichand’s mood shifts from action as he slips into a boy-next-door avatar, where an elderly man refers to him as ‘Chinnoda’ and he enters a house named Amrutha Nilayam. What connects the house to the action sequences? The glimpse leaves you curious.

The impressive background score from Mickey J Meyer contributes to the slick vibe of the glimpse. Jagapathi Babu and Khushbu are cast as Gopichand’s on-screen brother and sister-in-law respectively. The title of the film was confirmed by Nandamuri Balakrishna on his chat show ‘Unstoppable with NBK’ during Sankranti, in which Gopichand had made an appearance along with Prabhas.

The producers are equally thrilled with the response for the title from Gopichand’s fans and movie buffs. Sriwass is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the film, made on a grand canvas, lives up to audience’s expectations.

Bhupathi Raja has written the story for ‘Rama Banam’, for which Vetri Palani Swamy is the cinematographer. Madhusudan Padamati penned the dialogues and Prawin Pudi is the editor. The entertainer is gearing up for a summer release in 2023. Sachin Khedekar, Nasser, Ali, Raja Ravindra, Vennela Kishore, Saptagiri, Kashi Vishwanath, Satya, Getup Srinu, Sameer, and Tarun Arora play pivotal roles in the film.