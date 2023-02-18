‘Taj-Divided by Blood’ trailer out on Zee5

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:52 PM, Sat - 18 February 23

Hyderabad: The trailer of the much-awaited Zee5 original series ‘Taj – Divided by Blood’ is out on the OTT platform in Telugu, Hindi, and Tamil languages. The 10-part succession period drama series will stream on Zee5 from March 3.

With Dharmendra as Shaikh Salim Chisti and Naseeruddin Shah as King Akbar, the grand period saga chronicles around King Akbar, and the ensuing blood battle between his sons for the Mughal throne. The series marks Dharmendra’s digital debut.

According to the trailer, the series encapsulates the rise and fall of the generations that follow, while showcasing the beauty and brutality of this great dynasty. The trailer also shows that the Mughal Empire will include plenty of scandals, with personal affairs and inner scheming going on in the palace.

Check out the trailer here: https://youtu.be/4eOU0Fa1QU4

Speaking about the film, Naseeruddin Shah said, “‘While many have recreated the Mughal history, ‘Taj – Divided by Blood’ has taken an unexplored and unchartered take on it hence making it compelling for old and new viewers. A brilliant team from across the globe has brought this series to life.”

Produced by Contiloe Digital, ‘Taj-Divided by Blood’ features William Borthwick as the showrunner. Simon Fantauzzo is the writer of the show and Ronald Scalpello is the director. Along with Dharmendra and Naseeruddin, the series features an ensemble star cast including Aditi Rao Hydari, Shubham Kumar Mehra, and Aashim Gulati.