Macho star Gopichand’s ‘Rama Banam’ will be a summer feast

Gopichand and director Sriwass are reuniting for another action entertainer, their hat-trick project titled ‘Rama Banam'

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:49 PM, Mon - 6 March 23

Hyderabad: After delivering two blockbusters ‘Lakshyam’ and ‘Loukyam’, Macho star Gopichand and director Sriwass are reuniting for another action entertainer, their hat-trick project titled ‘Rama Banam’. Dimple Hayati plays the female lead in the film produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Vivek Kuchibhotla under People Media Factory.

As the film production nears completion, the makers announced the film’s release date.

‘Rama Banam’ will hit the theatres worldwide on May 5. In an intense, action-packed poster featuring Gopichand in a stylish avatar, the makers wished the best for students writing their exams and said they could celebrate together with the film’s release in summer.

The first glimpse of Gopichand as Vicky in ‘Rama Banam’ opened to a terrific response from crowds and critics alike, recently.

Both Sriwass and Gopichand are confident about rediscovering themselves with the film and offering a unique viewing experience for audiences with all the commercial ingredients in the right measure. Mickey J Meyer’s music promises to be an added attraction for the film.

After two hits like ‘Dhamaka’ and ‘Karthikeya 2’, the producers, People Media Factory, are backing ‘Rama Banam’. Bhupathi Raja is the story writer while Vetri Palani Swamy is the cinematographer. Madhusudan Padamati writes the dialogues and Prawin Pudi is the editor.

‘Rama Banam’ has a stellar line-up comprising Jagapathi Babu and Khushbu in key roles and the supporting cast includes Sachin Khedekar, Nasser, Ali, Raja Ravindra, Vennela Kishore, Saptagiri, Kashi Vishwanath, Satya, Getup Srinu, Sameer, Tarun Arora.