Gopichand’s next movie title is Rama Banam

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:20 PM, Sat - 14 January 23

Hyderabad: Macho hero Gopichand has joined hands with director Sriwass for his 30th film which has now been titled ‘Rama Banam’. The announcement of the title has been made on Saturday as part of Sankranti celebrations.

The film marks the director-hero duo’s third collaboration, having previously delivered two blockbusters with ‘Lakshyam’ and ‘Loukyam’. Gopichand is expected to play a completely different role in this film.

It is to be noted that the film’s title was previously unveiled by Nandamuri Balakrishna on the latest episode of his ‘Unstoppable’ show with Prabhas and Gopichand. The producers TG Vishwa Prasad and Vivek Kuchibhotla expressed their happiness as the title was announced by the legendary actor.

Dimple Hayati is playing the female lead opposite Gopichand, while Jagapathi Babu and Khushbu will be seen as his brother and sister-in-law respectively. Bhupathi Raja has written the story, Vetri Palani Swamy is the cinematographer and the music is by Mickey J Meyer.

Being produced under People Media Factory, the shooting of this film is in its final stages and will be released in the summer of 2023.