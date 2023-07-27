| Macron To Become First French President To Visit Sl Colombo

By IANS Published Date - 12:00 PM, Thu - 27 July 23

Colombo: French President Emmanuel Macron will arrive in Colombo on Friday, marking the first ever French presidential visit to Sri Lanka.

Macron will meet President Ranil Wickremesinghe for bilateral discussions during his visit, the President’s Media Division said in a statement.

“The two leaders will discuss shared regional and global challenges. This historic visit is the first by a French President to Sri Lanka, it added.