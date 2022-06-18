Madhavan is ecstatic about release of his next flick ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:34 PM, Sat - 18 June 22

Hyderabad: As ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’, starring R Madhavan, is set to hit the theatres next month, the movie’s team along with the lead actor travelled to Tirupati temple to seek the blessings of Lord Venkateswara Swamy. Five days ago, they released a trailer for the film in Times Square in New York. After its release, the team immediately visited the temple in traditional attire.

Madhavan took to his Instagram account to share a photo from Tirupati, which he captioned with a cheerful smile. In addition to the photo, the actor posted a behind-the-scenes video of ‘Rocketry’ song. Madhavan can be seen in the video discussing how the film’s soundtrack was created, as well as BTS scenes and music sessions.

Rajit Kapur, Simran, Misha Ghoshal, Ravi Raghavendra, Muralidaran, Shyam Renganathan, and Karthik Kumar play supporting roles in the film. In addition, Shah Rukh Khan will appear in both the Hindi and English versions of the drama, while Suriya will appear in the other versions. ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ is expected to be released on July 1.