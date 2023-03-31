Mahabubabad: Farmer jumps into well to escape from bee attack, drowns

Farmer drowned after he, along with his brother, jumped into an open well to save themselves from a honeybee attack

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:37 PM, Fri - 31 March 23

Representational Image

Mahabubabad: In a tragic incident, a farmer drowned after he, along with his brother, jumped into an open well to save themselves from a honeybee attack at Neelampally village of Kothaguda mandal in the district on Friday.

Kondreddy Sanjeeva (56) drowned as he did not know swimming, while his younger brother Janardhan Reddy, managed to climb out of the well. The two, natives of the neighbouring Edulapally village of the same mandal, were working in the agriculture fields when the bees attacked them, said Sub-Inspector R Naresh Kumar.

The body was shifted to Narsampet for autopsy.