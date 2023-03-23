Farmers narrate their woes to CM K Chandrashekhar Rao in Mahabubabad

Farmers of Mahabubabad district urged the CM K Chandrashekhar Rao to save them from the severe loss by providing compensation for damaged crops

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:12 PM, Thu - 23 March 23

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao speaking to a farmer in Bonakal mandal in Khammam district on Thursday.

Mahabubabad: Stating that they could raise crops in their fields due to the irrigation water provisions made possible by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao after formation of the State, farmers of Peddavangara mandal in Mahabubabad on Thursday urged the Chief Minister to save them from the severe loss by providing compensation for damaged crops.

“We could get the water because of you. We could get 24 hour power supply and Rythu Bandhu assistance. We are also able to get Rythu Bima because of you. We are also able to sell the produce because of you,” they said, and requested him to extend assistance to them as the crops were damaged due to recent unseasonal rains coupled with hailstorm.

The Chief Minister, seeking to know the details of crops damaged while interacting with them, gave them a patient listening.

“The useless Centre will not give a single paisa. In view of this, we have to provide compensation from our funds. A compensation of Rs.10,000 will be given per acre. I will ask officials to take immediate steps to provide the assistance. You don’t have to get discouraged by this loss,” he told them.

Chinna Somla of Reddykunta thanda said he had cultivated maize in three acres and added that the crop was completely damaged due to the hailstorm at the stage of cob formation. “I suffered a loss of nearly Rs1.lakh,” he said. Another farmer, Jatoth Somla said he had sown chilli in his land and suffered a loss of nearly Rs.1.50 lakh per acre.

Later, Chandrashekhar Rao interacted with mango farmers Jatoth Nehru Naik and his brother, who said they had suffered a huge loss as all the mangoes had fallen in their 20 acres. Speaking to them, the Chief Minister promised support from the government at the earliest.