Mahabubabad: KTR questions government’s inaction over teen girl’s suicide

BRS working president says even after four days after the incident, the accused remains absconding, and no action was taken by local authorities

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 August 2024, 12:12 PM

BRS working president KT Rama Rao

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao slammed the State government for its inaction over the tragic death of a 17-year-old girl who died by suicide after being harassed by a local goon in Mahabubabad district.

The girl died while undergoing treatment at a hospital for three days. In a heartbreaking moment before her death, the girl, worried that she would never see her brothers again, tied rakhi to them on Saturday. A video of the incident had gone viral, evoking widespread outrage and sorrow.

Rama Rao expressed his deep anguish over the situation, stating that despite four days passing since the incident, the accused remained absconding, and no action was taken by local authorities.

“I am at a loss for words,” he remarked, over the officials’ failure to nab the accused and ensure justice for the deceased.