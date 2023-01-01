Mahabubabad: Relatives of road accident victims stage rasta roko, demand justice

Relatives of the three people who were killed after granite blocks fell on an autorickshaw near Kuravai staged a rasta roko on Sunday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:37 PM, Sun - 1 January 23

Relatives of Banoth Suman stage rasta roko with his body near Kuravi on Warangal-Khammam highway on Sunday

Mahabubabad: Relatives of the three people who were killed after granite blocks fell on an autorickshaw near Kuravai staged a rasta roko on Sunday demanding justice.

While Banoth Suman, Yakalapu Srikanth and Denkala Naveen were killed in the accident on Saturday, five others were injured in the incident.

Relatives of Suman brought his body to the accident spot and staged a rasta roko demanding action against the granite quarry owner and the driver. The relatives of the other victims joined them later.

The police dispersed them as the traffic came to a standstill on the Warangal–Khammam national highway for about half an hour. The relatives found fault with the police for making an official statement on the case and alleged that the police were trying to help the accused.

The victims and the injured were from Mangavarigudem of Chinna Gudur mandal in the district. They were on their way to Kuravi when the accident occurred.